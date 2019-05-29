Hosts Italy will be looking to a pair of 2016 Paralympic champions to provide home success in the season's penultimate World Para Swimming World Series event.

Francesco Bocciardo and Federico Morlacchi are the stand-outs in a strong squad who will compete at the Bella Italia EFA Village Olympic Pool in Lignano Sabbiadoro from tomorrow until Sunday (June 2).

They both took gold at Rio 2016 and will be looking for victory this weekend as they continue preparations with an eye on Tokyo in 2020.

Another Italian stand-out, Francesco Bettella, admitted he feels an "incredible responsibility" as he prepares to go for gold in an event he played a key role in staging.

The 29-year-old double world champion and two-time Paralympic silver medallist will be participating both as a swimmer and head of the local Organising Committee.

"It is a great challenge as this time the event is not going to be 'just' the National Championships but one of the six World Series," Bettella said.

"I do not deny that I feel an incredible responsibility on my shoulders."

Italy's Francesco Bocciardo and Federico Morlacchi, pictured, are the leading names in a strong Italian squad ©Getty Images

The picturesque venue by the sea features not one, but two swimming pools.

Other Italian hopes include three-time world champion Monica Boggioni, teenage sensation Antonio Fantin, and a strong quartet of Paralympic medallists Vincenzo Boni, Giulia Ghiretti, Efrem Morelli and Arjola Trimi.

Outside of the hosts, more than 400 athletes from 31 nations will be competing, with some of the world's best Paralympic swimmers among them.

Ihar Boki of Belarus is a leading name after taking four golds at his National Championships in March.

Kazakhstan’s Paralympic champion Zulfiya Gabidullina is also back in the pool following success at last year's Asian Para Games in Jakarta, while Spain's Rio 2016 gold medallist Nuria Marques Soto is one to keep an eye on.

Following the races in Italy, the season finale of the World Series is due take place in Berlin between 6 and 9 June.