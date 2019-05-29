A total of 26 nations will compete in sailing at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games after the regional body confirmed the distribution of country spots for the event.

Panam Sailing announced the countries would be sending 168 athletes and 120 boats to participate in the 11 events on the programme for the Games.

The number of competitors due to be in action in the sailing competitions at Lima 2019 is a record for the sport.

It represents an overall growth of 20 per cent from the figure at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.

The men's and women's one-person dinghy, the men's and women's skiff and the mixed multihull events will also offer qualification towards the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The one-person dinghy events at Lima 2019 will offer qualification towards Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Open kiteboarding is set to make its debut at the Pan American Games.

Argentina, Brazil, the United States and hosts Peru will each field a sailing team comprising 17 athletes.

Canada are due to send 14 competitors, while 12 will represent Chile.

The regatta is scheduled to take place in Paracas from August 3 until 10.

The Lima 2019 Pan American Games run from July 26 to August 11.