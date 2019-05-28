A cooperation agreement for the staging of 2019 World Sambo Championships in Seoul has been signed between Yong In University, the Embassy of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Korea and the Korean Sambo Federation.

The signing ceremony was held at Yong In University, whose President Park Sun-kyong was among those in attendance.

Joining Park was Andrey Kulik, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Korea, and Moon Chong-keum, President of the Korean Sambo Federation.

The trio approved a masterplan for cooperation in holding this year's World Championships, scheduled to take place from November 8 to 10, as well as for the further development of sambo in South Korea.

Yong In University will support the training of the Korean team as well as the organisation, promotion and technical aspects of the World Championships.

The agreement also establishes the arrangements between the Embassy of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Korea and the Korean Sambo Federation on maximum mutual support in terms of the organisation of the event and further cooperation in the promotion of sambo.

It is also planned that in 2021 the first "sambo chair" in South Korea will be created through Yong In University.

At the signing ceremony, Kulik thanked Yong In University for its support.

"The successful carrying out of the World Sambo Championships would be a great achievement for both Russia and Yong In University," he said.

Park noted in her speech that she was glad to consolidate cooperation with the sambo community and also expressed her hope that Yong In University’s contribution to the organisation of the World Championships would add to its success.

Moon, meanwhile, thanked Yong In University for its support in organising the World Championships,

"I am confident that our trilateral cooperation will strengthen the sambo foundation in Korea and contribute to its further expansion in this country," he added.