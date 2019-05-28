World Para Powerlifting is set to welcome a new event to its Championships and World Cups with the addition of mixed team competitions.

They will first be contested at this year's World Championships in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan, where action is due to run from July 12 to 20, and will go on to be featured at all major events.

Hosts Kazakhstan, Brazil, Egypt, Iraq, Mexico and Ukraine will be the six participating countries in the new event at Nur-Sultan 2019.

The home nation will have A, B and C teams, while Brazil and Ukraine will have A and B sides.

"We are thrilled to start staging mixed team events in all of our competitions across the globe and give powerlifters a further opportunity to showcase their strength and win more medals while taking part in an innovative event format," World Para Powerlifting head Jorge Moreno said.

"We thank all the people who made this possible and we are excited for the first competition, nothing less than at the 2019 World Championships."

Each team will be represented by three powerlifters, with at least one of them being a female.

It will be a separate event held on the last day of competition, with all 10 teams sharing a group.

The best four teams will advance into the semi-finals, with the top two then qualifying for the gold medal match and the other two battling for bronze.

Each powerlifter makes one lift per stage, completing a maximum of three if his or her team advances into the following rounds.

Results are calculated using the AH (Haleczko) formula, which is a coefficient that enables the comparison of the results of lifters from different bodyweight categories.

Nur-Sultan 2019 will be the eighth edition of the World Championships, with the last having taken place in Mexico City in 2017.

The 2019 World Championships were rebranded last month following the renaming of Kazakhstan's capital Astana to Nur-Sultan.

The capital has been rechristened in honour of the country's first President, Nursultan Abishuly Nazarbayev.

He served from April 24, 1990 until his resignation on March 19 this year.

His replacement, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, proposed Astana be renamed Nur-Sultan and that was approved by the Kazakhstani Parliament.