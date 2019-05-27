Joanna Muir and Sam Curry produced a brilliant display to win mixed relay gold and claim Great Britain's fourth medal of the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup in Prague.

After personal disappointments in the individual competitions this weekend, both athletes put that behind them to bounce back in the perfect fashion, taking the title with 1,486 points.

Victory means seven different British athletes have now won UIPM World Cup medals during the 2019 season.

It was also Curry's first medal at senior level, while Muir went one better than her UIPM World Cup mixed relay silver in 2017.

"It’s an amazing feeling to win the gold medal," Muir said.

"We were both quite disappointed with our performances earlier in the week so it was so nice to have a good competition.

"We’re both happy with our performances in every discipline so it was worth all of the hard work."

DREAM TEAM ‼️ Huge congratulations to our Mixed Relay heroes who take home the gold at the UIPM 2019 Pentathlon World Cup in Prague! Bravo Joanna Muir and Samuel Curry! 👊💪🥇 #WorldCupPrague #Modernpentathlon pic.twitter.com/5kVSVuo2SX — UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) May 27, 2019

Curry added: "It feels like a massive vindication for both of us.

"I don’t think there was anyone on the GB squad who was hungrier than us for this.

"I messed up in the semi-final so I wanted to make amends today and Jo should have been top five, if not medalling, in the women’s final if not for the ride, so we’re thrilled to be able to put this together."

Germany's Annika Schleu and Marvin Faly Dogue were the silver medallists with 1,470 points.

Rounding off the podium were Egypt's Salma Abdelmaksoud and Mohanad Shaban with 1,461 points.

The event followed UIPM World Cups held in Cairo, Sofia and Székesfehérvár in Hungary.

It was the last leg before the UIPM World Cup Final, which is scheduled to take place in Tokyo from June 27 to 30.



