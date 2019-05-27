The Taekwondo Association of Barbados (TAB) has held its first technical seminar of 2019 in Bridgetown, with a focus on poomsae.

The seminar was convened following last year’s BiiG poomsae competition in Christ Church and in coordination with the TAB’s push to facilitate the development of poomsae athletes in Barbados.

Master Anthony Williams led the session which included a robust history in the first segment, dealing with how the art of poomsae came to be what is known today as taekwondo.

In the second segment, the focus changed to the actual performances of the different types of poomsaes.

Williams guided participants through 10 of the 17 poomsaes in the taegeuk series.

Despite the low participation, representation was seen from BoardBreakers, Taekwondo Warriors, Williams Taekwondo Dojang, Barbados Taekwondo Titans and Challenger Taekwondo.

Williams was pleased with the seminar and said his goal had been to ensure exposure, especially to the younger instructors within the TAB, while underscoring the fundamental importance of poomsaes to taekwondo.

TAB President Henderson Turton also pointed to the evolution of competition and its offering at Pan American and world levels, with anticipation of a future birth for poomsae at the Olympic Games.

Opportunities are set to be made available at local level and Turton encouraged athletes to ensure a balance of their competence in both poomsae and kyorugi.

He also mentioned the TAB’s desire to see more attention paid to the development of kyukpa, also known as board breaking, going forward.