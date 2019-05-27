International Biathlon Union (IBU) President Olle Dahlin has promised to improve the gender balance within the governing body after the organisation held a three-day seminar on the topic.

Participants at the seminar, which took place in Warsaw this weekend, said a specific policy should be created to ensure the IBU could move towards gender equality in its leadership.

The number of female delegates should be increased, those at the event said, while they also called for the establishment of a communication platform to monitor the IBU's progress.

It came after the results of a questionnaire for national federations and athletes were presented at the seminar, which revealed there is an "unequal representation" of women in key positions at the IBU.

The survey said just 15 per cent of chairpersons of the IBU's Commissions were women, while 22 per cent of the Executive Board is female.

Twenty-one per cent of coaching staff within national federations are women, the survey added.

In a statement, the IBU said Dahlin and Executive Board member Dagmara Gerasimuk, who organised the conference, supported the idea of holding more gender equality seminars in future.

"We know that when it comes to the sport we have a great balance, but we have to do more to promote gender equality when it comes to the boards, coaching and technical staff," said Dahlin.

"We are committed to this and we will certainly include the respective points in our new IBU constitution and strategic plan."

Over 40 participants from 34 countries took part in the seminar.

It included a series of discussions and panel sessions, while attendees were also given an update on the International Olympic Committee gender equality review project.