World champion Nyjah Huston produced a superb display to claim gold in the men's final at the World Skate Street League Skateboarding (SLS) World Tour event in London.

Huston, who clinched the world title at this year's World Championship in Rio de Janeiro, scored 36.7 points at Copper Box Arena on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The American's run yielded 0.8 points more than second-place Gustavo Ribeiro of Portugal, who ended on 35.9 points.

Shane O'Neill of Australia did enough for third on 34.8 points.

The victory added to Huston's recent dominance of the men's street event as he continues to send a message to the rest of the field prior to the sport's debut at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

London stop - 2019 World Skate/SLS Tour

Women Result

🥇Pamela Rosa - BRA

🥈Hayley WILSON - AUS

🥉Jhulia Rayssa Mendes Leal - BRA

Brazil's Pamela Rosa triumphed in the women's event as she edged out Australia's Hayley Wilson by 0.1 points.

The 19-year-old Brazilian, a double X Games gold medallist, scored 26.3 points to top the podium.

Wilson fell narrowly short with 26.2 points, while Rosa's compatriot Jhulia Mendes Leal claimed 26.0 to clinch third.

The SLS World Tour forms part of the qualification process for the men's and women's street events at Tokyo 2020.