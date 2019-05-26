Germany picked up three gold medals on the concluding day of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Sprint World Cup in Poznań.

All their victories came in team events, with Max Rendschmidt, Ronald Rauhe, Tom Liebscher and Max Lemke starting the gold rush in the men’s K4 500 metres.

They won in 1min 20.006secs, crossing the line before France in 1:20.474 and Portugal in 1:21.014.

The K4 is set to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

“We are just at the beginning at the moment, it was our first race as the K4 this year, we have only been together three or four times this year,” said Rauhe.

“It’s our first step for this year, so we are happy that it was not perfect but quite good for us.”

German world champions Yul Oeltze and Peter Kretschmer won the men’s C2 1000m at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup ©ICF

Germany's next gold came in the men's K2 1000m through two-time Olympian Max Hoff and Jacob Schopf.

They recorded a time of 3:09.426, finishing ahead of a fellow German team in 3:11.810.

In third was Denmark with 3:12.330.

World champions Yul Oeltze and Peter Kretschmer held on to win Germany's third gold and the men’s C2 1000 in 3:30.622, narrowly beating Poland who finished in 3:30.698.

China took bronze with a time of 3:30.822.

Today's action concluded the competition.