Russia's world number 81 Anastasia Potapova of Russia shocked fifth seed Angelique Kerber of Germany in the first round of the French Open.

Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam winner, succumbed 6-4, 6-2 at Stade Roland Garros.

The Wimbledon champion has been struggling with an ankle injury of late, pulling out of the Madrid and Italian Opens earlier this month.

"At the end I didn't have much expectation for the tournament," Kerber told BBC Sport.

"I was able to practise really good in the past few days, but it was not a long clay-court preparation.

"At the end, I was just happy to at least go on court, playing a match, and of course it is not like I hoped for."

World number two Karolína Plíšková of Czech Republic had no such problems in her opening match, sailing past Madison Brengle of the United States 6-2, 6-3.

In the men's competition, Roger Federer recorded victory in his first appearance at the competition since 2015.

The Swiss star won comfortably against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

An intense battle took place between Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Serbia's Janko Tipsarević.

Dimitrov was the eventual victor, triumphing 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-7, 6-4.

The competition continues tomorrow.