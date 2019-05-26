Olympic individual silver medallist Sofya Velikaya struck gold on home soil as she triumphed in the women's event ©Getty Images

Olympic individual silver medallist Sofya Velikaya struck gold on home soil as she triumphed in the women's event at the International Fencing Federation Sabre Grand Prix in Moscow.

Velikaya, a member of the Russian squad which claimed the team title at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, beat China's Shao Yaqi 15-9 in the final at CSKA Arena.

The world number one and top seed lived up to her billing as the pre-event favourite with commanding displays throughout the competition.

Sofya Velikaya overcame reigning world champion Sofia Pozdniakova in an all-Russian semi-final ©Getty Images
Velikaya ousted team-mate and reigning world champion Sofia Pozdniakova in a thrilling semi-final.

The 33-year-old double world champion overcame her compatriot 15-13 to book her place in the gold medal bout.

Yaqi joined the Russian star in the final following a 15-9 triumph over Liza Pusztai of Hungary.

Pozdniakova and Pusztai finished the event with bronze.