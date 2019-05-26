Olympic individual silver medallist Sofya Velikaya struck gold on home soil as she triumphed in the women's event at the International Fencing Federation Sabre Grand Prix in Moscow.

Velikaya, a member of the Russian squad which claimed the team title at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, beat China's Shao Yaqi 15-9 in the final at CSKA Arena.

The world number one and top seed lived up to her billing as the pre-event favourite with commanding displays throughout the competition.

Sofya Velikaya overcame reigning world champion Sofia Pozdniakova in an all-Russian semi-final ©Getty Images

Velikaya ousted team-mate and reigning world champion Sofia Pozdniakova in a thrilling semi-final.

The 33-year-old double world champion overcame her compatriot 15-13 to book her place in the gold medal bout.

Yaqi joined the Russian star in the final following a 15-9 triumph over Liza Pusztai of Hungary.

Pozdniakova and Pusztai finished the event with bronze.