India's Apurvi Chandela triumphed in the women's 10 metre air rifle event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Rifle and Pistol World Cup in Munich.

The shooter took the gold medal with a score of 251.0 at Olympiapark.

It was her second gold of the World Cup season, having already succeeded in New Delhi in February.

China's Wang Luyao and Xu Hong finished second and third with 250.8 and 229.4, respectively.

The ISSF Rifle and Pistol World Cup in Munich is taking place at Olympiapark ©Olympiapark Munich

The two available quota places for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games went to Romania's Laura-Georgeta Coman and Hungary's Eszter Meszaros, who had finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Action continues tomorrow with the finals in the men's 50m rifle three positions, men's 10m air pistol and women's 25m pistol.

Six Tokyo 2020 quota places will be up for grabs.