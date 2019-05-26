South Korean sensation Kim Min-jong upstaged former Olympic champion Naidangiin Tüvshinbayar to claim the gold medal in the men's over-100 kilograms event at the International Judo Federation Grand Prix in Hohhot in China.

The 18-year-old showed why he is considered a star of the future as he threw the Mongolian veteran for ippon with 24 seconds remaining of the final at Inner Mongolia Stadium.

Victory over the 2008 Olympic gold medallist and 2012 Olympic silver medallist gave Kim his first World Tour triumph.

It also denied Tüvshinbayar a successful defence of the title he clinched at last year's Hohhot Grand Prix.

The bronze medals in the division were claimed by Georgia's Levani Matiashvili and Lukas Krpalek of the Czech Republic.

There was further success for South Korea as world champion Cho Gu-ham beat Ireland's world number nine Benjamin Fletcher to win the under-100kg event.

Cuban legend Idalys Ortiz clinched the heavyweight title by defeating Japan's Maya Akiba in the over-78kg final ©IJF

Mongolia's Otgonbaatar Lkhagvasuren and Germany's Karl-Richard took home the bronze medals in the category.

World bronze medallist Kenta Nagasawa of Japan topped the under-90kg podium with victory over former world champion Nemanja Majdov of Serbia in the final.

Ivan Felipe Silva Morales of Cuba and Giorgi Papunashvili of Georgia joined Nagasawa and Majdov on the podium by securing bronze medals.

In the women's categories, Cuban legend Idalys Ortiz clinched the heavyweight title by defeating Japan's Maya Akiba in the over-78kg final.

Ortiz, the London 2012 Olympic champion, earned victory after Akiba was given three penalties for passivity.

Xu Shiyan of China and Germany's Jasmin Kuelbs won bronze.

Fanny Estelle Posvite of France secured the under-78kg crown by overcoming Germany's Anna Maria Wagner in the final.

China's Ma Zhenzhao and Cuba's Kaliema Antomarchi both finished third.

