The West Asia Baseball Cup 2019 has been postponed until mid-July in order to avoid a clash with the International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup.

The baseball event had been inked in for July 1 to 6 but that had been due to occur at the same time as one of cricket's showpiece tournaments.

And the Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBF) and the Sri Lankan Amateur Baseball Association both appealed to the Baseball Federation of Asia for their event to be pushed back, which was granted.

The West Asia Baseball Cup is now scheduled for July 15 to 20.

Sri Lanka stunned Pakistan to win the West Asia Baseball Cup two years ago ©WBSC

PBF President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah felt not moving the tournament would have harmed the development of baseball in Asia.

He told the World Baseball Softball Confederation website: “Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India all participate in the West Asia Baseball Cup and are countries deeply interested in cricket.”

Sri Lanka will hope to defend their title having shocked Pakistan to secure the crown two years ago.

Meanwhile, the PBF has announced their National Baseball Championships will be delayed until September due to Eid holidays and hot weather conditions.