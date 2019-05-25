World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) President Sakis Pragalos has appointed Kalvo Salmus as his special advisor.

The designation is effective immediately and will run until the end of the 2021 General Assembly.

A Taekwondo Europe statement said: "Mr Salmus' extensive experience and expertise in taekwondo, along with his professionalism, network and knowledge can contribute highly towards the promotion, enhancement and development of the sport.

Estonia's Kalvo Salmus has become special advisor to World Taekwondo Europe President Sakis Pragalos ©WTE

"World Taekwondo Europe wishes Mr Salmus good luck in his new position, along with fruitful and constructive cooperation."

Salmus, who is Estonian, was appointed in January as vice-chairman of the WTE Social Media Committee.

In that job he played a key role in running the WTE social media accounts with particular responsibility in providing video clips and working at competitions sanctioned by WTE and other promoted events.