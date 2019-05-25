World number one Novak Djokovic is seeking a fourth consecutive Grand Slam win as the French Open gets under way in Paris tomorrow.

The Serbian became the third male player to hold all four titles at once in 2016 and could do so again at Stade Roland Garros.

He triumphed at Wimbledon and the US Open last year, before defeating Spanish rival Rafael Nadal to win the Australian Open in January.

Djokovic will meet an opponent 10 years his junior, 22-year old Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, in the round of 128.

World number two Nadal locks horns with Germany's Yannick Hanfmann, while Switzerland's Roger Federer is scheduled to play Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the tournament through illness, gifting Britian's Cameron Norrie a bye into the next round.

Japan's Naomi Osaka could secure her third consecutive Grand Slam at the French Open ©Getty Images

In the women's competition, world number one Naomi Osaka is on the hunt for her third consecutive Grand Slam at a tournament she has never progressed past the third round in.

The Japanese star faces Slovakia's Anna Karolína Schmiedlová in her first match.

Czech player Karolína Plíšková, who has been threatening to take the top spot of Osaka over the past few months, will take on Madison Brengle of the United States.

America will have higher hopes for Serena Williams, who returns to the venue where she has already taken the title twice.

Her first opponent is Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko.

The round of 128 gets under way tomorrow.