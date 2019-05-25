Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) has added the country's national governing bodies for archery, cricket, shooting and volleyball as associate members, they have announced.

Associate members include sports not currently on the Commonwealth Games, but which may be in future.

All four have previously participated in editions of the Games and are all seeking inclusion on the programme at Birmingham 2022.

"Being an inclusive organisation, CGA changed its membership categories in 2018 to provide a vehicle for the broader Commonwealth Games community to become and remain connected," CGA chief executive Craig Phillips said.

Archery was part of the programme at Brisbane 1982 and Delhi 2010.

Cricket famously made its debut in Kuala Lumpur in 1998 where a star-studded Australian men’s team captained by Steve Waugh won the silver medal, losing the final to South Africa.

Women's cricket is expected to be included at Birmingham 2022 but the men will be excluded due to the busy international schedule and opposition from India.

Archery, cricket, shooting and volleyball have all applied to be part of the Commonwealth Games programme at Birmingham 2022 and have been accepted as associate members of Commonwealth Games Australia ©CGA

Beach volleyball made its debut at last year's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast where the Australian men’s team won the gold medal and women’s team won the silver medal.

It is widely expected it will be be added to the programme for Birmingham 2022 when they announce the additional sports, which is expected to be next month.

Shooting has been on the Games programme on 13 occasions and has been one of Australia’s most successful medal contributors, collecting 70 gold, 60 silver and 45 bronze medals since its debut in Kingston in Jamaica in 1966.

It has appeared every edition since with the exception of the Edinburgh 1970.

It is not, however, currently on the programme for Birmingham 2022 - a controversial decision which the International Shooting Sport Federation is currently lobbying to be reversed, although their campaign is expected to fail.

Confirmed Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games sports are aquatics with swimming and diving, athletics, badminton, 3x3 basketball, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, judo, lawn bowls, netball, rugby sevens, squash, table tennis, triathlon, weightlifting and wrestling.