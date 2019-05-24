Ilnur Zakarin, riding for Team Katusha-Alpecin, stayed in contention for the Giro d’Italia title as he won stage 12 today in commanding fashion.

The Russian rider covered an early break involving 28 riders before making a decisive move on one of the steep later climbs, finishing the 196 kilometres run from Pinerolo to Ceresole Reale well clear in a time of 5hr 34min 40sec.

Spain’s Mikel Nieve, riding for Mitchelton-Scott, finished 35sec behind him, with fellow Spaniard Mikel Landa at 1min 20sec.

Slovenia's Jan Polenc retained the pink jersey as leader of the Giro d'Italia today after finishing 15th in today's 13th stage ©Getty Images

With eight stages remaining in this International Cycling Union (UCI) World Tour event, including the final day’s time trial in Verona, Zakarin is third in the general classification, 2min 56sec behind the man who retained his overall lead today, Slovenia’s Jan Polanc, riding for UAE-Team Emirates.

Polanc finished 15th today, 4min 39sec back, which meant his Slovenian compatriot Primož Roglič, overall leader in the early stages, was able to make up ground.

The Team Jumbo-Visma rider was seventh on the day, 2:57 back, and now trails Polanc by 2:25 in the overall standings.

Bauke Mollema of the Netherlands is fourth in the general classification at 3:06, with Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali at 4:09 and Roglič’s team-mate Richard Carapaz sixth on 4:22.

Racing resumes tomorrow on the 131km stage 14 from Saint Vincent to Courmayeur.