World Taekwondo has signed a pledge to implement the principles of the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Declaration (UNFCCC).

Choue Chung-won, the governing body's President, made the move alongside International Olympic Committee (IOC) counterpart Thomas Bach at the World Championships which were held in Manchester this month.

The environmental pledge is seen as part of World Taekwondo's sustainability strategy, which advocates alignment with the IOC's own goals.

UNFCCC has the backing of the IOC and calls on sport to put work into green initiatives such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reversing the impact of climate change.

South Korea's Choue welcomed the development while attending the governing body's flagship event in the English city.

"World Taekwondo is a global organisation with more than 200 Member National Federations around the world," he said.

The initiative was agreed at the World Championships in Manchester ©World Taekwondo

"Climate change is an issue that affects all of us and is something we all have a responsibility to take action against.

"That is why we have committed to implementing the principles of the Sports for Climate Action Declaration which are aligned with key recommendations of our sustainability strategy.

"At World Taekwondo we want to ensure that sustainability is enshrined in everything we do; from minimising our impact on the environment all the way through to implementing sustainable policies in the way our federation is governed and operates.

"As the governing body of a global sport we have a platform to promote best practice principles to the widest possible audience."

Green initiatives in action in Manchester included all official hotels being within walking distance of the venue.

Equipment will also be reused where possible.