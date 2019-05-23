John Coates revealed more than five million people had registered for the Tokyo 2020 ticketing site ahead of the upcoming lottery, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission concluded their eighth inspection.

The inspection largely focused on working groups, Coates said, with issues impacting athletes, National Olympic Committees and International Federations taking priority.

The Australian claimed the visit had shown the interest of the Japanese public, with registrations to the ticketing website continuing to increase.

He also highlighted upcoming test events as an important step for Tokyo 2020 as the Games draw closer.

"With just over a year to go, excitement in these Olympic Games is unparalleled,” said Coates, the Coordination Commission chair.

“While we were in Tokyo, ticket registrations surpassed the five million mark.

"The foundation to host successful Olympic and Paralympic Games is set.

“The Coordination Commission witnessed first-hand the steady progress in construction at several venues, including Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre and the Olympic Village.

“The members of the Commission also visited Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, which opened in April.

“We were pleased to hear about the concrete measures to manage transport, as well as advances in planning for adverse weather.

"Now is the time for Tokyo 2020 not only to test these operational plans, but also to home in on creating the most spectacular atmosphere possible for athletes and spectators.

“With this high level of preparation, Tokyo 2020 has the opportunity to make these Games truly special."

More than five million Japanese people have registered to the Tokyo 2020 ticketing website ©Getty Images

Transport plans are expected to be assessed during test events this summer, with the aim of reducing congestion on roads to ensure effective travel from the Japanese capital,

It is hoped the events will encourage the public and businesses to adapt prior to the Games, with the latter potentially altering hours for deliveries to avoid peak periods.

An increase to the toll of the Tokyo expressway is reportedly being considered as a countermeasure by Government officials, with the road expected to be key for transport of athletes and officials.

Coates said no plan for tolls is in place for the test events and that Government officials, not the IOC or Tokyo 2020, would have to assess whether they could be required for the Games with the public and athletes kept in mind.

“Tokyo 2020 has decided that it will see what it can do with the test events,” Coates said.

“Whether the Government could unilaterally decide they are going to do this, it would be their decision and may be out of the hands of the Organising Committee.

“The Organising Committee are not putting road prices in place at this stage and they are seeing how the plans they have operate.”

Preventative measures for heat continued to be discussed ©Getty Images

Preventative measures for heat continued to be discussed by the IOC and Tokyo 2020, following last summer’s heatwave in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori said talks had taken place with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) regarding the time of the marathons.

Currently the marathons at the Paralympic Games are scheduled to take place at 7am local time.

A taskforce has been established to determine whether the marathon could begin at an earlier time, with a similar move having already been taken for the Olympic Games.

Mori added that a simulation had been conducted over potential changes to the competition schedule in the event of excessive heat or a typhoon.

“With a little more than just one year to go until the opening of the Games, discussions are becoming more and more specific," he said.

"With regard to event management, measures to address heat and extreme weather continue to be key issues.

“This morning, we held a table-top training exercise based on a scenario where the competition schedule had been changed due to excessive heat and the impact of a passing typhoon.”