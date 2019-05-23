British landscape architecture studio Gustafson Porter + Bowman will redesign the parks surrounding the Eiffel Tower in order to address crowding problems and improve services for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Grand Site Tour Eiffel project, launched last year, called on organisations to redesign the approaches to the landmark, rethink access to its lifts and improve the work spaces within.

Four organisations were shortlisted 12 months ago, comprising architects Amanda Levete, Carlo Ratti, Junya Ishigami and the winning entry from Gustafson Porter + Bowman.

Their plan will add more green spaces either side of the Eiffel Tower, as reported by Dezeen.

It will also add an amphitheatre at the Trocadéro and more public space around the Varsovie Fountains.

Trees will be planted in all of the new spaces around the Eiffel Tower, contributing to the sustainability of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Gustafson Porter + Bowman

Roads will become pedestrianised and trees will be planted in all of the new space, contributing to Paris 2024's aim of becoming one of the most sustainable Olympic Games yet.

The first stage of the project is due to be completed by 2023.

Beach volleyball is set to take place underneath the Eiffel Tower during Paris 2024.

Plans are under way to restore another iconic Parisian landmark, Notre-Dame, after it sustained serious damage in a fire last month.

The International Olympic Committee pledged to donate €500,000 (£432,000/$562,000) to ensure the famous building would be repaired in time for Paris 2024.