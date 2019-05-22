The British Olympic Association has announced its selection for the Minsk 2019 European Games with 101 athletes across 11 sports set to represent Great Britain in Belarus’ capital next month.
The announcement sees 93 athletes confirmed from 10 sports with eight archers expected to be named next weekend.
There will be 18 athletes returning for their second European Games, following the inaugural edition in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku in 2015, including defending women’s skeet champion Amber Hill and male artistic gymnast Brinn Bevan who will be looking to add to his pommel horse bronze medal from four years ago.
"I’m really excited to be selected to compete in my second European Games," Hill said.
"The last Games in Baku was a special event for me as it was where I secured my place for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and was an unforgettable moment.
"I feel honoured to represent Team GB and can’t wait to come together with athletes from all different sports in a multi-sport event like this."
The team selection for the Games, due to take place between June 21 and 30, includes 25 Olympians, from Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.
Among them is six-time gold medallist Jason Kenny, as well as fellow cyclist Katy Marchant, the Rio 2016 women’s individual sprint bronze medallist, and judoka Sally Conway, the Rio 2016 women’s 70 kilograms bronze medallist.
There are also athletes from two non-Olympic gymnastics disciplines, aerobics and acrobatics.
The aerobics gymnasts are Renee Augier, Kate Donnelly, Niamh Keane, Isidora Vucicevic and Rhys Williams.
Erin Henderson, Sacha Muir and Chloe Rowlands are the acrobatics representatives.
As with Baku 2015, British female athletes will outnumber their male team-mates at Minsk 2019.
Minsk 2019 represents the last senior multi-sport event prior to next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Britain will compete at Minsk 2019 in archery, badminton, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, judo, karate, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.
The European Games are also an important qualification step on the road to Tokyo 2020 for some sports, with direct qualification of quota places for three sports - archery, shooting and table tennis - and important ranking points for others.
At present, 24 athletes from three sports - equestrian, sailing and shooting - have secured quota places for Britain at Tokyo 2020.
For badminton, men’s boxing and judo, the European Games double up as European Championships.
The British delegation will be led by Chef de Mission Paul Ford and supported by deputy Chef de Mission Laura Hanna.
Ford will act as deputy Chef de Mission at Tokyo 2020 and Hanna, part of the staff for the last five Games, will also be part of the wider team in Japan’s capital.
"Minsk 2019 provides an important pathway towards Tokyo 2020 for sports," Ford said.
"With automatic qualification of quota places for some, ranking points for others and three continental championships for sports you can see why Team GB has such a strong delegation going to the Games.
"It is an exciting mix of athletes and I look forward to the second European Games and the performances that I’m sure will impress and excite in equal measure."
As with Baku 2015, BT Sport has secured the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland rights to broadcast action from Minsk 2019 and will provide daily, live coverage of the European Games throughout each day of the competition.
Coverage across its television channels will follow all of the British athletes in action, switching between sports as the competition unfolds.
BT Sport’s Extra red button service and digital platforms will provide live coverage of every discipline and competition.
"The European Games will provide BT Sport viewers an early insight into Team GB stars' prospects for the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympic Games," BT Sport head Simon Green said.
"With Minsk 2019 offering qualification opportunities for numerous disciplines in Tokyo, and acting as the official European Championships for a range of other sports, the European Games will provide a competitive edge to the sporting summer across a wide range of sports."
Britain won 47 medals at Baku 2015, including 18 golds, finishing third overall behind Russia and hosts Azerbaijan.
Among the podium toppers were boxers Nicola Adams and Joe Joyce, swimmer Duncan Scott and taekwondo player Jade Jones.