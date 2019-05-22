Lasha Talakhadze and Lidia Valentín received their respective men's and women's Lifter of the Year prizes for 2018 as the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) held an awards gala in Kobuleti in Georgia.

Georgia's Talakhadze and Valentín were named the winners in February, repeating the feat they achieved for 2017.

More than 30,000 votes were cast on the IWF website with 17,800 going to Talakhadze, who became a three-time world and European champion last year, and 13,000 going to Valentín, who claimed her second world title and fourth European crown in 2018.

In her speech, Valentín emphasised how much it means to her to be selected for the title for the second time in a row and stated she is very grateful to her fans and the Spanish Weightlifting Federation for the support she receives.

"Having a leading role in women’s weightlifting and earning this honour is a dream come true," she said.

"An event like this brings people together - I am so happy to be a part of it.

"Next on my agenda is the World Championships, then competing on more qualifying events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games."

Talakhadze revealed he feels even more motivated to perform well after receiving the trophy for the second time and thanked the Georgian Weightlifting Federation (GWF) and the country's team for their work.

"I hope I can make weightlifting even more popular in my country and motivate young people to choose this great sport," he added.

"I am very proud of all the achievements of my team and grateful for their support.

"It is a wonderful feeling that the awards gala takes place in my home country again, and I can show the world how great Georgia and its people are."

Spain's Lidia Valentín claimed her second world title and fourth European crown in 2018 ©Getty Images

IWF President Tamás Aján praised Talakhadze and Valentín, claiming that besides being exceptionally successful, the two athletes are highly popular among fans.

He accompanied Kornél Jancsó, editor-in-chief of World Weightlifting magazine, in handing over the trophies.

The trophies are named after Hungarian journalist Jenő Boskovics, formerly the editor-in-chief of World Weightlifting.

Aján also expressed his gratitude for the traditionally high-level and friendly reception of the GWF at the Georgia Palace Hotel, located on the Black Sea shore of Kobuleti.

Among those present at the awards gala, televised live on Georgia's First Channel, was Georgia's Deputy Minister of Education, Culture and Sports Shalva Gogoladze.

He was joined by the likes of Georgian National Olympic Committee President Leri Khabelov as well as the Mayors of Batumi and Kobuleti, Lasha Komakhidze and Mirian Katamadze respectively.

The host of the event was triple Olympic weightlifting champion Kakhi Kakhiashvili.

European Weightlifting Federation President Antonio Urso and general secretary Hasan Akkus were also present.

Entertaining the audience was a cultural show, including folklore dance, traditional Georgian singing and modern music.

A video message from Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze rounded off the ceremony.

Iran's Sohrab Moradi was the men's Lifter of the Year runner-up with Indonesia's Eko Yuli Irawan in third place, while in the women's category, Kuo Hsing-chun of Chinese Taipei finished second and Russia's Tatiana Kashirina came third.