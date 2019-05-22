Norway’s Anders Mol and Christian Sørum continued their winning run by coming through qualification at the latest International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach World Tour event as the Jinjiang Open began.

The world ranking leaders had made the long trip from Brazil to China for the start of the competition.

It followed the pairing winning the Itapema Open event in Brazil on Sunday (May 28).

The Norwegians received a bye through the first round of men’s qualifying today but faced a second round tie against Germany’s Nils Ehlers and Lars Flüggen.

Mol and Sørum claimed the first set 21-16 before their rivals forced a decided by edging the second 24-22.

The Norwegian pairing regained the momentum in the decider to clinch the final set 15-13 to book a place in the main round.

Brazil’s Alison Cerutti and Álvaro Morais Filho also advanced, the duo winning 29-27, 21-13 against Spain’s Alejandro Huerta and Cesar Menendez.

Women’s qualification also began today with Australia’s Nicole Laird and Becchara Palmer earning a 21-18, 18-21, 15-12 win against Austria’s Teresa and Nadine Strauss.

Competition at the four star FIVB Beach World Tour event is due to continue tomorrow.