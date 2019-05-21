With exactly a month until the European Games Opening Ceremony, Minsk 2019 have unveiled the competition medals.
They were revealed at Mir Castle, a fortress which bears the Russian word for Peace, on the very day runners bearing the "Flame of Peace" arrived with the Torch.
"It is at this moment that the medals the athletes have trained so hard for over such a long term acquire a concrete form," Minsk 2019 chief executive Georgiy Katulin said.
"The medals presentation is one of the key moments, not only for the organising team but also for the participating countries and most importantly for the athletes themselves."
The medals themselves are made from a special tombak, a brass alloy and feature 24 carat gold, silver or bronze.
Nano diamonds help strengthen the coating of the medals in a patented process developed by scientists in Belarus.
A quadrillion nano diamonds went into each medal.
Some 1,084 medals have been minted.
A total of 329 have been produced in gold and silver and 426 bronze medals.
Each medal has taken some 20 hours to produce and weighs 540 grams.
Every medal is one centimetre thick and will have a diameter of 9.5 centimetres.
Even this is symbolic as Belarus has a population of 9.5 millions.
"I can say with confidence these medals are unmatched in the world," Kiril Korolevich, head of the Sens-Geraldika company responsible for manufacture, said.
Organisers have described the design, the work of the Brama branding company as "a classical circle in the middle of which there appear to be sunbeams with fuzzy outlines".
The obverse is designed to resemble the sun on a bright summer’s day as the days of competition are the hottest days of the year in Belarus when "the sun appears to be melting in the sky".
Designers have said that a medal without sharp edges "symbolises softness, friendliness, heartiness and a closeness to nature, the main characteristics of the Belarusian people".
The reverse face incorporates the motto of these Games, "Bright Year, Bright You".
It will also be engraved with the sport and discipline.
The medals come with a hardwood case embossed with the insignia of the Games.
This is meant to "bring forth associations with traditional Belarusian crafts nature and forests.".
It is said that in heart of Europe that the fern Paparats Kvetka is found.
Legend has it that this "makes dreams come true".
A medallion given to all participants will incorporate the same design.