France's Arnaud Démare won the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia to secure his first career victory in the race.
The Groupama-FDJ rider launched a strong final sprint as he triumphed in a time of 3 hours 36min 07sec on the 145 kilometres course from Ravenna to Modena.
It could not be equalled by Italy’s Elia Viviani with the Deceuninck-Quick-Step representative having to settle for second place.
Germany’s Rüdiger Selig of Bora-Hansgrohe came third.
Compatriot and team-mate Pascal Ackermann crashed just inside the final kilometre and was unable to contest the sprint.
"We came to the Giro for this," Démare said.
"I really wanted a stage win and I got it.
"I avoided the crash because we, as a team, were very well positioned."
Italy’s Valerio Conti of UAE-Team Emirates remains the general classification leader after crossing the finish line with the peloton.
His overall time now stands at 39:44:39.
Slovenia’s Primož Roglič, winner of the stage nine time trial prior to a rest day yesterday, is still in second place.
He is 1:50 behind, while third-placed Nans Peters of France is a further 31 seconds back.
The 21-stage race is due to continue tomorrow with a 221km route from Carpi to Novi Ligure.
It is scheduled to conclude with a time trial in Verona on June 2.