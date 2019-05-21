China will host the latest event of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) World Tour season with the Jinjiang Open set to begin tomorrow.

United States’ Trevor Crabb won the men’s competition last year with John Mayer and will seek to repeat the feat.

He is due to participate with his new partner Tri Bourne.

The Americans could face competition from last year’s silver medallist Nils Ehlers and his new teammate Lars Fluggen.

China’s Peng Gao and Yang Li will seek to improve upon their third place finish in front of a home crowd.

Last year’s women’s champions Suzuka Hashimoto and Sayaka Mizoe of Japan will not defend their title at the event.

Hosts China will hope one of their six pairings can make a push for the podium in the women’s competition, with Brazil’s Agatha and Duda among the main threats.

Competition will begin tomorrow with pairings seeking to earn places in the main draw at the Yakou Beach venue.

The Jinjiang Open is one of the final major events before the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships ©FIVB

The main draw will take place until Saturday (May 25), with semi-finals then set to conclude the following day.

The medal matches will also be held on Sunday (May 26).

The Jinjiang Open is the penultimate four star event on the World Tour prior to the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships.

It will be followed by a competition at Ostrava in the Czech Republic from May 29 to June 2.

The World Championships will take place from June 28 to July 7 in Hamburg.