Swiss Olympic has selected 78 athletes from 14 sports to compete in June's European Games in Minsk.
With 23 athletes already qualified, a further 55 have been picked during a second selection phase.
These have come from athletics, basketball 3x3, beach soccer, canoeing, cycling, wrestling and archery.
The Swiss beach soccer team secured a place at the Games after beating Germany and Portugal at the European qualification tournament in Salou, while 11 cyclists, including Théry Schir, a participant in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, have been selected.
Switzerland are not sending their strongest teams in athletics or 3x3 basketball due to other competitions taking place at the same time.
It is hoped that the Games will be an opportunity for athletes to gain experience and prove their skills on the international stage, however.
Archer Iliana Deineko has been selected to participate in the European Games for the second time, having featured in Baku in 2015.
Thirty-one women and 47 men will compete in total.
The Swiss delegation will meet at Swiss Olympic headquarters in Ittigen on June 12 to prepare, with the Games taking place from June 21 to 30.
"It is very difficult to predict how many medals we will get at such an event," said Ralph Stöckli, Swiss Olympic Chef de Mission.
"What is certain is that we have a motivated team with a great deal of potential, which also embodies the diversity of Swiss sports.
"I am really looking forward to accompanying this team and I hope that we can collect important experiences together and celebrate some successes."