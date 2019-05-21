The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) World Cup tour is scheduled to resume tomorrow with Prague ready to host a six-day event.

The event follows UIPM World Cups held in Cairo, Sofia and Székesfehérvár in Hungary.

It will be the last leg before the UIPM World Cup Final is scheduled to take place in Tokyo from June 27 to 30.

Among the leading names set to compete in the Czech capital is reigning world champion Jamie Cooke.

In just 3 days we will be on the ground at the UIPM 2019 Pentathlon World Cup in Prague

Here's a little reminder of the last World Cup to give you a tast of what's to come!

He headlines a strong British team which also includes European silver medallist Kate French and bronze medallist Joe Choong.

Last time out in Székesfehérvár, Germany's Christian Zillekens upstaged a strong field to secure the gold medal in the men's final.

The 23-year-old, 21st at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, finished the competition with 1,492 points.

Double world team champion Tamara Alekszejev struck individual gold as she triumphed in the women's final in front of her home crowd.