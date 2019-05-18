Britain's Jade Jones added a women's under-57 kilogram world title to her two Olympic gold medals in front of a home crowd here at the World Taekwondo Championships.

As well as her victories at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Jones has won six Grand Prix golds.

A world title had always evaded the 26-year old, however, her previous-best finishes being second place in 2011 and third place in 2017.

Tonight she was up against defending champion, Lee Ah-reum of South Korea.

Loudly supported by the home crowd, Jones dominated throughout, eventually triumphing 14-7.

She marked her victory by throwing her head protector into the air, the same celebration she used after winning gold at London 2012.

Preceding that had been a battle between two taekwondo heavyweights in the women's under-49kg final.

Italy's Simone Alessio won his first world title in the men's under-74kg ©World Taekwondo

Thailand's Panipak Wongpattankit, already with a world title from 2015, took on two-time Olympic and world champion Wu Jingyu of China.

Having recently returned to competition after having a baby, Wu was off the pace, losing 21-6.

In the men's under-74kg gold-medal bout, Italy's Simone Alessio was pitted against Jordan's Ahmad Abughaush.

Towering 19 centimeters above his opponent, Simone used his height as an advantage to win 18-11.

It was a first world title for the 19-year-old.

The competition will conclude tomorrow with the last day of semi-final and gold-medal bout action.