Samoa 2019 has announced Legend Sportswear as the provider of the host nation’s kit for the upcoming Pacific Games.

Legend will supply the team kit as part of a sponsorship package for the Games, with the Australian founded company’s agreement reportedly worth $66,000 (£51,000/€59,000).

The agreement will include the competition attire for athletes, along with the uniforms for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Samoa 2019 chair Loau Solamalemalo Keneti Sio announced the sponsorship with the sportswear company.

Loau hailed the support of Legend to the Games.

“Samoa 2019 is blessed to have the love and support of our people, as well as the support of our overseas counterparts towards our journey to become Games-ready,” said Loau.

“Today’s announcement shows the commitment and support of Legend Sportswear and for that we are grateful.”





Samoa 2019 says the company are well known for their service and high-quality projects.

The uniforms were revealed at a ceremony hosted by the Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee.

The launch of the team kit comes as organisers enter the home straight in their preparations for the Games.

The Games will begin with the Opening Ceremony in 50 days' time.

Around 3,500 athletes are expected to participate at the Games, which will run until July 20.