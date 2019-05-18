Argentina's women continued their impressive run of form in the International Hockey Federation Pro League as they beat Britain in a shootout in London.

The contest at Lee Valley Hockey Tennis Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park finished level at 1-1 after regulation time.

Agustina Albertario gave the visitors the lead in fortuitous fashion when her attempted cross cannoned off a British defender and past Sabbie Heesh eight minutes from time.

Argentina's lead did not last long, however, as Lily Owsley responded with an equaliser four minutes later.

Owsley was in the right place at the right time to scramble home after Laura Unsworth's effort had been saved.

Neither side could find a winner and the match went to a shootout.

No bonus point today but our women should be really proud of that performance, securing an impressive point through @LilyOwsley's goal 👏

María Silvina D'Elía put Argentina in front with a composed finish, capitalising on Anna Toman missing the opening attempt.

Hannah Martin also failed to convert for the hosts but Albertario was unable to take advantage, sending her shot high and wide from Heesh's goal.

Hollie Webb brought Britain level and that was how it stayed until the home side missed their last penalty.

It gave Julieta Jankunas the chance to win the game for Argentina and she took it with aplomb.

Argentina remain in second place with a win percentage of 82.05 per cent, while Britain remain third from bottom.

