Defending champion Richard Kruse will face China’s Wu Zhuosheng in his opening bout at the International Fencing Federation Foil Grand Prix series in Shanghai.

The British fencer will begin his campaign tomorrow in the last 64 of the competition in Jingan Sports Centre.

Wu was forced battle today to advance to the tie against Kruse, having featured in the preliminary stage of the event.

The Chinese fencer secured a 15-12 win over France’s Vincent Simon.

United States’ Race Imboden is the top seed and will begin his campaign with a clash against Austria’s Tobias Reichetzer.

Reichetzer claimed a 15-8 victory against China’s Qiang Lumin to advance to the last 64 today.

United States' Race Imboden is the top seed for the event ©Getty Images

Italy’s Alessio Foconi, the tournament second seed, will face Britain’s James-Andrew Davis in his first match tomorrow.

Both the men’s and women’s competitions will conclude tomorrow.

The early stages of the women’s event took place yesterday.