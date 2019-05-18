Spain celebrated double gold in visually-impaired races at the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Paratriathlon Series in Yokohama.

Jose Luis Garcia Serrano emerged the winner of the men’s competition in the Japanese city.

He completed the 750 metres swim, 20 kilometre bike and 5km run course in 1 hour, 2 min and 16 sec.

Australia’s Jonathan Goerlach was second in 1:02.49, while United States’ Brad Snyder completed the podium in 1:03.39.

Susana Rodriquez added Spain’s second gold by winning the women’s race in 1:09.32, with Australia’s Katie Kelly two minutes back in second.

Bronze was won by Britain’s Melissa Reid in 1:13.26.

United States’ Allysa Seely continued her winning streak in the women’s PTS2 competition as the Paralympic champion won today’s race in 1:19.38.

Her nearest challenger Fran Brown of Britain placed second at 54 seconds down, with Finland’s Liisa Lilja third in 1:22.35.

France’s Stephane Bahier claimed the men’s title in a winning time of 1:09.05, as Russia’s Vasilii Egorov ended 1:06 behind in second.

The Netherlands’ Nico van der Burgt and Russia’s Anna Plotnikova won the men’s and women’s PTS3 events, respectively.

Canada’s Stefan Daniel won the men’s PTS5 classification race in 58:54, ending two minutes clear of nearest opponent Chris Hammer of the United States.

“The game plan was to have a good bike and test some new things because I have been balancing training with school,” said Daniel, the Rio 2016 Paralympic silver medallist.

“I was really happy with how everything went.

“Overall, this is the fittest and most balanced I’ve been this early in the year.”

United States’ Grace Norman won the women’s title in 1:07.49.

France’s Alexis Hanquinquant and the United States’ Kelly Elmlinger won the PTS4 titles, while the Netherlands’ Geet Schipper and Britain’s Jade Hall secured wins in the men’s and women’s PTWC races, respectively.

The second series event will be followed by a stop in Montreal in Canada, with action taking place in June.

The final event will be held in Lausanne in August.