Double Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier has announced her shock retirement from biathlon at the age of 25.

The German became the first female to win the sprint and pursuit at the same Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang 2018, also earning bronze in the individual.

However, the multiple world champion was hit by injury, illness and disappointing form during the recent season and her domination of the sport ebbed away.

Laura Dahlmeier has decided to call time on her biathlon career ©Getty Images

Dahlmeier said on Instagram: "After an unbelievably tough season with lots of highs and lows I no longer feel the 100 percent passion that is needed for professional sports.

"That’s why I have decided to end my active biathlon career after some time of reflection.”

A seven-times gold medallist in the World Championships, Dahlmeier secured her first win on the International Biathlon Union World Cup circuit following her return from an extensive lay-off.