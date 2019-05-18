By Nancy Gillen in Manchester
World Taekwondo Championships: Fourth day of action
Timeline
- 8 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the fourth day of action
- 6 hours ago: Olympic and world champion Beigi Harchegani set to begin title defence
- 4 hours ago: GB Taekwondo host gender equality breakfast
- 3 hours ago: Defending champion Agris crashes out of under-53kg in round of 32
- 2 hours ago: Olympic and world champion Beigi Harchegani wins opening bout
- 2 hours ago: Defending champion Zhao successfully begins title defence
- 19 minutes ago: Olympic and world champion Beigi Harchegani reaches under-80kg final
- 7 minutes ago: Day session concludes
