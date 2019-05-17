Peja Lindholm has left his position as coach of the Swedish curling team ©Swedish Curling Federation

Peja Lindholm has announced he is leaving his role as head coach of Sweden's national curling teams.

The three-time world champion confirmed his departure on social media, bringing to an end a successful period for Swedish curling.

Lindholm, who retired in 2007 after an 18-year playing career, led the Swedish women's team skipped by Anna Hasselborg to the gold medal at last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The 48-year-old also helped Niklas Edin's rink to four world titles, including in Lethbridge in Canada earlier this year.

Edin's team also won silver at Pyeongchang 2018 and bronze in Sochi four years earlier.

"It was not an easy decision after nine fantastic years," said Lindholm.

"When I look back, it is of course all the medals and all the international championships that will be the strongest memories. 

"But also individual events. 

"I remember especially when a few years ago I left the message to Hasselborg that they had taken a place in the national team. 

"It turned into a turning point in their career, which then resulted in a wonderful Olympic gold."