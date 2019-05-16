Canada and the United States will go head-to-head for a place at the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 and the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2020 at a three-day event in Fort Lauderdale this week.

The International Cricket Council Americas Qualifier will see the two sides contest three Twenty20 matches starting tomorrow and concluding on Sunday (May 19).

All three games will be held at Central Broward Regional Park.

The top team after the round-robin phase will secure a spot at the T20 World Cup qualifier in Scotland in August and September and next year's Cricket World Cup qualifier.

They will join Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea, who earned berths for the two events at recent qualifiers held in Africa and the East-Asia Pacific region.

"We’d be ecstatic if we qualified for the next phase," said US captain Sindhu Sriharsha.

"We have all worked hard for a few years now and we totally deserve the win.

"Our goal is to qualify for the World Cup.

"By qualifying from the Americas, we would have checked off the first step towards it."

Canada captain Mahwish Khan said it would "mean the world" for her side to qualify for the two tournaments.

"Having qualified previously, it was an amazing experience then and would be just as amazing if we qualified again," said Khan.

“The opportunity to represent the entire region at a qualifying event is not only amazing in itself, but the chance to play against so many other countries from around the world is an incredible experience.

“I would be extremely honoured and humbled to be a part of making history for Canada once more.”