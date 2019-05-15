Czech Republic's Jiří Kejval and Fiji's Robin Mitchell have been appointed to replace Tsunekazu Takeda and Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah as chairs of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Marketing and Olympic Solidarity Commission respectively.

Kejval steps into a position vacated by Takeda following his resignation as a member of the IOC in March after he was linked to bribery allegations surrounding Tokyo's successful bid for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The 51-year-old former international rower and President of the Czech Olympic Committee belatedly became an IOC member last February after he was cleared by an ethics investigation following corruption accusations in his home country.

Mitchell takes over from Sheikh Ahmad, who stood aside temporarily as IOC member in November after he was accused of forgery.

The 73-year-old, an IOC Executive Board member and head of the Oceania National Olympic Committees, became Acting President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) last year following the Kuwaiti powerboker's decision to temporarily step down.

Both Takeda and Sheikh Ahmad deny wrongdoing.

The Fijian becoming the chairman of the Olympic Solidarity Commission, which distributes funding to National Olympic Committees, was widely expected after his appointment as Acting President of ANOC.

He had been serving as interim Olympic Solidarity head and chaired a meeting of the Commission in Tokyo in November.

Kejval and Mitchell are two of six new Commission chairpersons announced by the IOC today.

The other changes were required owing to the retirement of several members who previously held the positions.

Robin Mitchell's appointment as chairman of the Olympic Solidarity Commission represents his latest high-profile role in the Olympic Movement for the Fijian ©Getty Images

Aruba's IOC Executive Board member Nicole Hoevertsz has been appointed chairperson of the Evaluation Commission for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles following the death of Patrick Baumann in October last year.

Hoevertsz – who led the three-person panel which was tasked with with finalising rules and regulations for the participation of Russian athletes at Pyeongchang 2018 – has also been chosen as vice-chair of the Paris 2024 Coordination Commission.

Richard Carrion, Thomas Bach's closest challenger in the Presidential race in 2013 and now the executive chairman of Popular, Inc., the parent company of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank, has been appointed chairman of the Olympic Channel Commission.

Carrion, a member of the IOC Inquiry Committee conducting the investigation into the International Boxing Association, replaces American Larry Probst, who ceased to be an IOC member in December after he stood down as head of the United States Olympic Committee.

Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski of the Philippines, an IOC member since 2013, has succeeded New Zealand's Barry Maister as chairperson of the Olympic Education Commission.

Maister's IOC membership came to an end last year after he reached the age limit.

Finland's Sari Essayah takes over from Sam Ramsamy as chairperson of the Sport and Active Society Commission after the South African finished his term as an IOC member at the end of 2018, while Luis Alberto Moreno has been selected to head up the Commission for Public Affairs and Social Development through Sport.

The Colombian assumes a position vacated by Italian Mario Pescante, who also retired in 2018.

IOC Executive Board member Nicole Hoevertsz will lead the Coordination Commission for Los Angeles 2028 ©Facebook

In a statement, the IOC revealed 45.4 per cent of the positions across its 27 commissions are now occupied by women.

The IOC claim the composition is "marked by further growth in the female membership, three additional female chairs and a significant increase in young change-makers' participation".

"Gender equality, both on and off the field of play, is one of the key focus areas of Olympic Agenda 2020," said Bach.

"With the number of female athletes participating at the Olympic Games, we are practically there for Tokyo 2020.

"Off the field of play, we will continue our efforts, but we are very proud of having reached such strong female and youth participation in a very short time."

The full composition of the commissions can be found here.