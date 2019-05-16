The Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) organised a special show to introduce teqball to the Asian nation.

The initiative, held as part of Nasser bin Hamad Ramadan Heritage Festival, featured performances on two new teqball tables.

During his visit to Isa Sports City, BOC secretary general Mohammed Al Nusuf - joined by Riffa Club vice-chairman Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa - played a match.

Al Nusuf claimed bringing teqball to Bahrain was in line with the keenness of the BOC to push new sports which develop the skills of youngsters.

He added that the show had also been organised to ensure the success of the Festival.

Teqball has been introduced to Bahrain ©Bahrain Olympic Committee

Four sports can be played on Teqball ONE and Teqball SMART tables – teqtennis, teqpong, qatch and teqvolley.

Teqball is run by Fédération Internationale de Teqball, based in Switzerland.

It has attracted the backing of an array of former footballers, including Brazilian star Ronaldinho.

The sport received recognition from the Olympic Council of Asia during the body’s General Assembly in Indonesia in 2018.