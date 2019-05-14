Two-time Olympic gold medallist speed skater Lee Sang-hwa looks set to retire after failing to recover from injury.

The South Korean earned gold in the women's 500 metres at the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games

She was prevented from becoming a three-time Olympic champion at Pyeongchang 2018, finishing second to Japanese rival Nao Kodaira.

Lee is also a three-time world champion, taking the title in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

South Korea's Lee Sang-hwa took silver at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, having already won two golds at previous editions ©Getty Images

She holds the world record for the women's 500m, set at 36.36 seconds in Salt Lake City in 2013.

The 30-year-old has not competed since Pyeongchang due to injuries.

Despite undergoing rehabilitation, Lee has failed to regain her form and will retire, as reported by The Chosunilbo.

The news is set to be confirmed in a press conference.