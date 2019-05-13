Chinese city Wuxi will host the biennial Snooker World Cup for the next 10 years, starting next month.

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn made the announcement during the recently-concluded World Championship in Sheffield.

"The World Cup will be staged in Wuxi every two years for the next 10 years," Hearn told Xinhua.

"This year's event will take place from June 24 to 30.

"There will be 24 two-man teams from 23 nations."

The Snooker World Cup returned from a 10-year hiatus in 2011, when China's Ding Junhui and Liang Wenbo triumphed in Bangkok ©Getty Images

This year's edition will mark the third consecutive time Wuxi has staged the event, following those in 2015 and 2017.

China B's Yan Bingtao and Zhou Yuelong triumphed in 2015, while China A's Ding Junhui and Liang Wenbo were victorious two years ago.

Ding and Liang also came out on top in Bangkok in 2011, when the Snooker World Cup returned from a 10-year hiatus.

Hearn moved to revive the event, which was first held in 1979, after being handed control of World Snooker in June 2010.

The prize money for this year's Snooker World Cup, at which China will again enter two teams, will be $800,000 (£615,000/€711,000).