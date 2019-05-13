World Taekwondo Council members Kook Hyun Jung and Metin Sahin have repeated their under-76 kilograms final from the 1985 World Championships in what is claimed to have shown "the merit" of the sport.

The re-match was held on the sidelines of a joint demonstration from World Taekwondo and the International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.

It came 34 years after the pair met at the seventh edition of the World Championships in Seoul, with Jung beating Sahin to top honours.

Born in 1962 and 1963 respectively, South Korea's Jung and Turkey's Sahin have been aiding the progress of taekwondo since the early part of their careers.

Sahin became Turkish champion in 1982 and was selected for the national team a year later.

He served as the captain of the team for several years and also competed at numerous World and European Championships, winning gold medals at continental level in 1986 and 1990.

In 1986, 1991 and 1995, Sahin was crowned "Sportsperson of the Year" by the Turkish media.

He has been the President of the Turkey Taekwondo Federation since 2003, recognising the fact he has been active in the sport since 1975 and contributed to its spread throughout the country.

Sahin became a World Taekwondo Board member in 2004 and the following year was re-elected and appointed chairman of the international governing body’s Youth Committee.

In 2007, he was elected to the Board of World Taekwondo Europe (WTE), for whom he currently holds the position of vice-president.

Jung, meanwhile, was the first person to win four world titles and was also a gold medallist when taekwondo featured as a demonstration sport at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul.

He was inducted into the Taekwondo Hall of Fame in 2011 and three years later was recognised by the United States-based organisation as South Korea’s all-time best taekwondo player.

"This re-match of these two remarkable taekwondo personalities breathes out the merit of the sport and illustrates that taekwondo is a way of life for the generations to anchor and build upon," a WTE statement said.

"Beyond competition and trophies, the values of taekwondo are closely related to the Olympic values and promote peace and posterity.

"This is the landmark that the WT (World Taekwondo)-ITF joint event highlighted and the Professor Kook Hyun Jung and Mr Metin Sahin re-match is a prime illustration of the principles of the sport and its people."

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue hailed as "historic" the joint demonstration between World Taekwondo and the ITF.

The two organisations have staged a number of performances since signing a Protocol of Accord in 2014, but the significance of hosting one at the Olympic Museum resonated with Choue, whose ITF counterpart Ri Yong-son also attended.

The demonstration was a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the inclusion of taekwondo on the Summer Olympic programme.