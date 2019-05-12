Samoa received sports equipment and vehicles from China for the 2019 Pacific Games at an official handover ceremony.

The ceremony acknowledged China's gift of 87 vehicles to Samoa.

They will be used for visiting heads of state and ministerial delegations as well as the transport of athletes during the Games in July.

The donation also included world-class sports equipment and fireworks for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

These gifts will serve Samoa well, not only for the 2019 Games, but beyond,” said Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

“They will improve the performance of our current and future stars – our athletes, coaches, umpires and all the talent required to develop sports.

"Samoa is now fully equipped with the right equipment and will be winning gold.”

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi thanked China for the sports equipment and vehicles for the 2019 Pacific Games ©Pacific Games Office

China and Samoa have had a close relationship since establishing diplomatic relations in 1975.

"Samoa is China’s good friend and reliable partner in the Pacific," said the Chinese Ambassador to Samoa, Chao Xiaoliang.

"So when the Samoan government asked China for help, the Chinese side attached great importance to it and made it one of our top priorities to provide assistance and support within the best of our ability.

"Thanks to the joint efforts and close coordination of our two sides, all the Pacific Games-related assistance projects and materials have been progressing in the fastest and most efficient manner."

The 2019 Pacific Games are due to take place from July 7 to July 20.