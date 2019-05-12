Arianna Bridi of Italy continued her love affair with the Seychelles as she won the women's race at the International Swimming Federation Marathon Swim World Series event in the country for the second consecutive year.

The World Championships bronze medallist and European champion over 25 kilometres completed the 10km course in 2hr 01min 33.9sec to take gold.

Bridi held off world champion Ana Marcela Cunha, who made a move 500m from the line.

The Brazilian was forced to settle for silver in 2:01:34.1, while Lara Grangeon of France took bronze in 2:01:41.1.

"This race was very important to me, in Doha I didn’t have a very good race, so I was very happy to have a good result today," said Bridi.

"At the finish, I was next to Ana Marcela and I know she is a real champion and very good at sprinting, so I just had to push and push right till the end."

The men's event was won by world 5km champion Marc-Antoine Olivier of France ©FINA

Double world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Marc-Antoine Olivier of France triumphed in the men's race.

Olivier, the reigning world champion over 5km, crossed the line in 1:56:02.0 to edge out Australia's Nicholas Sloman.

Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky earned bronze as Olympic champion Ferry Weertman finished outside of the medals.

"It was difficult with the hot weather, I’m very happy to win," said Olivier.

"At the finish, I was thinking about my last heat swimming a 100m race and think about the pain in that race."