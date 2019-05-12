The Embassy of Kenya in Tokyo has encouraged the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) to fast-track preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Kenyan Ambassador to Japan, Solomon Maina, claims Tokyo is preparing for the 2020 Games at lightning speed and says NOCK must keep up to avoid the errors which marred the team at Rio 2016, as reported by Daily Nation.

“We need good and early coordination to avoid errors like those witnessed at the Rio Olympic Games,” he said.

There were numerous alleged problems surrounding Kenya's participation at Rio, which are still being reviewed.

Senior officials were accused of key accommodation and travel mishaps, as well as allegations of kits not reaching athletes and money embezzlement.

The trials of six officials are ongoing.

It has been confirmed that the Kenyan Tokyo 2020 Olympic team will have a pre-Games training camp in Kurume, which features the Kurume Comprehensive Sports Centre ©Tokyo 2020

The Ambassador did confirm NOCK had decided on their pre-Games training camp, set to take place at Kurume City on Kyushu island.

Kurume is 882 kilometres by air and 1,101km by road from Tokyo.

Located in the city is the Kurume Comprehensive Sports Centre, which could potentially be used by the Kenyan team.

It opened in March 2018 and features a main arena, martial arts dojos and a training room.

“Two years ago, officials from the Olympic Committee visited three or four sites and settled for Kurume – it’s good to make these early preparations,” Maina said.