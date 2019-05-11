Former British Sports Minister Tracey Crouch has been appointed senior independent director of Parkour UK.

Crouch, who resigned in November after a decision on reducing maximum stakes in fixed-odds betting machines was delayed, will be tasked with providing a sounding board for the independent chairman Stephen Mitchell.

The 43-year-old Member of Parliament for Chatham and Aylesford will also serve as an intermediary for other directors and will act as an "alternative contact for stakeholders to share any concerns if the normal channels of the independent chair fails to resolve the matter or in cases where such contact is appropriate".

It is feasible she could help with Parkour UK's efforts to retain control of the sport as the national body has led the campaign against what it claims is an illegal "encroachment and misappropriation" of parkour by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

"I am delighted to be joining the Board at a really exciting time for urban sports and look forward to supporting Parkour UK at a crucial time in its development," Crouch said.

Crouch was chosen for the role following a recruitment process launched in November.

Parkour UK chief executive Eugene Minogue, centre, hailed the appointment of Tracey Crouch ©Parkour UK

Her appointment was approved by the Parkour UK Board and membership in December and a formal offer was made to Crouch in January.

Crouch accepted and her appointment was confirmed in March.

Parkour UK chief executive Eugenie Minogue said the organisation was "extremely excited and honoured" to welcome the MP.

"Tracey’s genuine enthusiasm and interest in parkour/freerunning and our vibrant community is refreshing," he said.

"Tracey will add significant experience, knowledge and expertise to enable us to continue grow, develop, disrupt and take our sport to the next level – both in the UK but also on the international front."

Parkour UK has been heavily involved in the dispute with the FIG over the governance of the discipline.

Minogue is also chief executive of Parkour Earth, established amid the FIG's attempt to integrate parkour as one of its disciplines.

Parkour Earth, the legitimacy of which was questioned by rival body the International Parkour Federation, is taking the FIG to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to resolve the row.

The FIG has largely ignored the opposition from the parkour community and added it as a discipline at its Congress in December.