Brend Frederickx, making his first Hyundai Archery World Cup final appearance in his first international season, saw gold turn to silver with his final arrow in Shanghai today.

Needing to score a 10 in the compound men's event to consign the experienced Braden Gellenthien to his second final defeat of the season – or a nine to force a tie-break – the 21-year-old Belgian could only manage an eight, thus giving the title to his 33-year-old opponent, who prevailed 148-147.

“My last arrow, I just had too much stress,” Frederickx told World Archery.

“Everything was too much – and I’m going to do better next time.

“I’m really proud.

“It feels great to be on the podium and to have the chance to be on the podium twice."

Earlier on a day of compound finals, he and partner Sarah Prieels had lost in the mixed event to US pair Matt Sullivan and Alexis Ruiz, winners of the final in the opening World Cup of the season in Medellin last month.

Gellenthien, who was beaten by Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands in Medellin, duly claimed one of the automatic qualifying places for the World Cup final that have been on offer to World Cup winners since 2018.

Discussing his young opponent, the world number two said: “I really think the sky’s the limit for him.

“He looked unflappable until that last arrow.

“He didn’t get to the finals by mistake, he deserved to be there.

“There’s nothing he can’t accomplish and I look forward to many more battles with him in the future.”

South Korea's 21-year-old So Chaewon had one chance to earn a place in the season's World Cup Final by winning her compound women final in Shanghai today, and she took it ©World Archery

So Chae-won of South Korea won her first individual World Cup gold in the compound women event – thus taking her only chance to confirm a place in the Archery World Cup final, which will be held in 's-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands from June 10 to June 16..

South Korea’s compound team was only attending Shanghai this year, which meant its athletes had only the one opportunity to claim one of the automatic World Cup Final qualifying places on offer.

The 21-year-old seized her chance with a commanding 148-140 win over Sophia Strachan of the United States, who, like Frederickx, was making her first appearance in a World Cup final in her first full international season.

“It was the first and only chance I had to be in the finals this year and I did it,” So told World Archery.

“I’m very satisfied.

“I wanted at least a silver medal because I’ve only won bronze before, but now I’ve got a gold – and I’m really happy.”

Strachan’s US team-mate Alexis Ruiz beat Luo Sha of China 147-146 for bronze.

The United States secured a dramatic victory over South Korea in the compound women's team final after judges re-marked a shot following a tie-break ©World Archery

There was drama in the compound women’s team final between the top two seeds, South Korea and the United States, with the Koreans claiming victory after a tie-break earned when Ruiz brought the scores level by getting the 10 required from her last arrow.

Both teams shot two 10s and a nine in the shoot-off and Choi Bo-min, Kim Yun-hee and So began to celebrate – because they had an arrow closer to the middle.

But then the judge at the target stepped forward to call the winner and gave it to the United States trio of Ruiz, Strachan and Jamie Van Natta as the latter’s low arrow was discovered to have caught the bottom of the 10-ring, thus upgrading the US score to a 30.

The American trio of Gellenthien, Sullivan and Chris Schaff repeated last year’s Shanghai victory over South Korea as they beat Choi Yong-hee, Kim Jong-ho and Yang Jae-won 238-235.