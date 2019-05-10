Hosts Italy were among the five nations to claim two gold medals as action continued at the International Cycling Union Para-cycling Road World Cup in Corridonia.

On a second day of competition dedicated to time trials, home favourites Giorgio Farroni and Alessandro Zanardi won the men’s T1 and H5 events respectively.

Farroni triumphed in a time of 22 min 17.25sec with Spain’s Gonzalo Garcia Abella second in 22:35.41 and Russia’s Sergei Semochkin third in 23:11.05.

As for Zanardi, he clocked a winning time of 51:52.01.

The Netherlands’ Mitch Valize finished second in 51:58.37, while France’s Loic Vergnaud came third in 52:17.22.

The four other countries that had two winners today were Germany, Poland, Russia and the United States.

#uciparawc Congrats to Paige Greco who has won gold in the opening round of the @UCI_paracycling Road World Cup in Italy. Paige claimed the women’s C3 time trial #auscyclingteam #paracycling pic.twitter.com/eoFY3KExtF — AusCyclingTeam (@AusCyclingTeam) 10 May 2019

Germany’s victories came courtesy of Michael Teuber in the men’s C1 in 31:46.08 and Jana Majunke in the women’s T2 in 21:35.15.

Poland had success through Anna Harkowska in the women’s C5 in 31:41.52 and the duo of Iwona Podkoscielna and Aleksandra Teclaw in the women’s B in 48:10.94, while the US’s gold medallists were Shawn Morelli in the women’s C4 in 33:53.15 and Matthew Rodriguez in the men’s T2 in 18:38.02.

Topping podiums for Russia were Arslan Gilmutdinov in the men’s C2 in 29:51.18 and Sergei Pudov in the men’s C4 in 42:09.42.

Among today’s other victors was Australia’s Paige Greco in the women’s C3 in 34:13.19.

Action in Corridonia is due to continue tomorrow with the first day of individual road races.