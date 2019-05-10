Belgium’s Archery World Cup debutant Brend Frederickx teed up a second gold medal match in Shanghai today as he and Sarah Prieels earned a place in the compound mixed team final.

The 21-year is already through to tomorrow’s compound men individual final at the Yuanshen Stadium against Brad Gellenthien of the United States.

The Belgian pairing, who beat Russia, New Zealand and then Iran during eliminations at the season’s second edition of World Archery’s flagship event, will meet the American pair of Alexis Ruiz and Matt Sullivan tomorrow.

"Brend shot really well, we are happy and he gets to go for two golds here," Prieels, the current world number 17 in the compound women’s rankings, said.

"The first match [together] was a bit hard because it’s the first time we’ve been shooting together and then we just got on with it.

"It’s a great week."

The US pair, who beat France to gold in the opening Archery World Cup of the season in Medellin last month, earned their place with wins over Japan, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

United States pairing Alexis Ruiz and Matt Sullivan will seek a second successive Archery World Cup gold in the compound mixed team event in Shanghai tomorrow ©World Archery

The recurve men's final on Sunday (May 12) has been set up as an intense, all South Korean affair as Lee Woo Seok and Kim Woojin, respectively world number one and three, earned their places with semi-final wins over Brady Ellison of the US and Sjef van den Berg of The Netherlands.

Woojin, a member of the men’s team that won the Olympic gold medal at the Rio 2016, beat Woo Seok to titles at the last Asian Games and 2018 Hyundai Archery World Cup Final.

Woo Seok beat the two-time world champion at last year’s circuit stage in Antalya and in the semi-finals of this season’s first World Cup in Medellin.

"I’m ready for the fight," said Kim.

"This time I’m going to beat him.

"I think it will be a very interesting match and no matter the outcome it will help us improve."

But both finalists were unable to prevent South Korea, seeded first in the recurve men’s team event, being beaten 5-1 by Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals.

Deng Yu-Cheng, Wei Chun-Heng and Tang Chih-Chun took the match in three sets against Kim, Woo Seok and Lee Seungyun.

"Wei and I were part of the team that beat Korea at the Asian Games last year, so we followed our coach’s advice to not worry and to just focus on our own arrows," said Tang.

Chinese Taipei’s opponents in Sunday’s final will be Turkey, represented by Mete Gazoz, Fatih Bozlar and Samet Ak.

Bangladesh, making a first appearance on the World Cup circuit, will shoot for bronze.

Turkey's Mete Gazoz and Yasemin Anagoz beat the top-seeded South Korean pair to reach Sunday's recurve mixed team final at the Archery World Cup in Shanghai ©World Archery

The recurve mixed final will also feature Turkey against Chinese Taipei, representing a second golden opportunity for Gazoz, who partnered Yasemin Anagöz to a victory over South Korea’s Choi Misun and Woo Seok, who beat them in last year’s Shanghai final.

"Last year we shot the gold final against Korea and we lost," said Mete.

"This time we beat them in the semi-finals, so it’s like math, it’s our time now."

Anagöz added: "For us is not important to always shoot well because as athletes we can’t always be good, but when we are together it’s like magic, we get better.

"It feels like this because we have grown up together since we were both eight years old, so we are like a family, we trust each other, and we don’t judge each other when we don’t shoot well."

But Turkey face strong opponents in second-seeded Chinese Taipei, represented by Tang and world individual number two Tan Ya-Ting.